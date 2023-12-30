Israel: “Raid in a Hamas headquarters in Khan Yunis”. Syrian media: “Aleppo airport attacked”

Israel’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip continues. The army, which reported “fierce fighting” with Hamas terrorists on Saturday morning, also said it had raided the military headquarters base of Hamas’ intelligence division in Khan Yunis, after advancing further into southern Gaza. The intelligence headquarters is responsible for all sensitive activities of the terrorist group – the IDF reported – adding that it has also located a cI take command of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The army reported finding “very valuable” intelligence material and raided several other Hamas sites. Israeli TV showed videos of the operations.

Israeli air force and ground troops also attacked targets in the southern city of Khan Yunis. Tel Aviv has called on the population to leave many areas of the city, considered Hamas strongholds. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that at least 100,000 people have moved to Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city in recent days as fighting intensifies. The OCHA underlines that the influx of people has worsened overcrowding and put pressure on already limited resources while – reports the BBC – there is growing concern about the increase in spread of diseases in Gaza.

Meanwhile, according to the Syrian media with a massive air attackattributed to Israel, the international airport of Aleppo, in northern Syria. The pro-government radio station Sham FM does not report any damage to the airport, but images circulating on social media show columns of smoke in the area.

