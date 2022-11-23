Home World Israel: two explosions in Jerusalem, 1 dead and 14 wounded
World

Israel: two explosions in Jerusalem, 1 dead and 14 wounded

by admin
Israel: two explosions in Jerusalem, 1 dead and 14 wounded

On the morning of 23 November, two explosions occurred within 30 minutes at the western entrance to Jerusalem.One of the explosions took place near a bus stop on the edge of the city, where many commuters usually crowd. The second explosion occurred at ramota neighborhood north of the city.

According to the emergency services there would be at least 14 woundedwhile the death toll speaks – for now – of a dead. In the city, the military radio updated, the state of alert has been raised for fear that there are other bombs about to explode. The Israeli police have announced that they “suspect” a blitz by Palestinian militants.

The growing tensions in Israel

The alleged attacks would come in the midst of a crescendo of tensions in the Middle Eastern country, marked by a back and forth between Israeli raids and terrorist attacks by Palestinians. The atmosphere is also heated by the new rise of Benjamin Netanyahu, the former prime minister who returned to the limelight with the last elections and is ready to form the most right-wing government in Israeli history. Bomb attacks have become increasingly rare in Palestinian guerrilla strategies, with a rise in stabbings and shootings. The Islamist militants of Hamas they praised the blitz, calling it “heroic”, but did not claim direct responsibility. Daoud Shehab, leader of Islamic Jihad, said the explosions remind Israelis that Islamic holy places represent “a red line” not to be crossed.

Find out more

You may also like

Major oil-producing countries say plans to cut output...

Two explosions in Jerusalem, one near a bus...

Jerusalem, two explosions near a bus stop: one...

Ukraine latest news. Kiev accuses: the Russians have...

The “shortest” country in the world is full...

Shooting at a Walmart in Virginia, several dead

There will be heavy fog in Huanghuai and...

China, violent protests in the largest iPhone factory...

Bird Flu Shock + Holiday Demand Rising, U.S....

New crown virus prevention and control knowledge |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy