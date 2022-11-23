Listen to the audio version of the article

On the morning of 23 November, two explosions occurred within 30 minutes at the western entrance to Jerusalem.One of the explosions took place near a bus stop on the edge of the city, where many commuters usually crowd. The second explosion occurred at ramota neighborhood north of the city.

According to the emergency services there would be at least 14 woundedwhile the death toll speaks – for now – of a dead. In the city, the military radio updated, the state of alert has been raised for fear that there are other bombs about to explode. The Israeli police have announced that they “suspect” a blitz by Palestinian militants.

The growing tensions in Israel

The alleged attacks would come in the midst of a crescendo of tensions in the Middle Eastern country, marked by a back and forth between Israeli raids and terrorist attacks by Palestinians. The atmosphere is also heated by the new rise of Benjamin Netanyahu, the former prime minister who returned to the limelight with the last elections and is ready to form the most right-wing government in Israeli history. Bomb attacks have become increasingly rare in Palestinian guerrilla strategies, with a rise in stabbings and shootings. The Islamist militants of Hamas they praised the blitz, calling it “heroic”, but did not claim direct responsibility. Daoud Shehab, leader of Islamic Jihad, said the explosions remind Israelis that Islamic holy places represent “a red line” not to be crossed.