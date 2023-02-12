Home World Israeli army raid on Jenin refugee camp, 14-year-old Palestinian killed
Israeli army raid on Jenin refugee camp, 14-year-old Palestinian killed

Israeli army raid on Jenin refugee camp, 14-year-old Palestinian killed

Israeli army killed this morning a 14enne Palestinian during an incursion into the refugee camp in Jenin, in the northern West Bank. The little boy was called Qusay Waked and died in hospital after being shot in the abdomen by the soldiers’ bullets. In the course of the operation were injured two other young Palestinians, who are now hospitalized. The goal of the raid was Jibril Zubeidi, who was arrested, Israeli and Palestinian authorities said. Thus the spiral of violence in the country is getting worse day by day. Yesterday a 27-year-old Palestinian was shot in the head by a settler in Salfit and the second Israeli child also died run over by a car intentionally thrown by a Palestinian at people waiting for a bus in Jerusalem. Since the beginning of 2023, 44 Palestinians and 10 Israelis have died.

