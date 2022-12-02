Home World Istanbul, released the Italian Procopio – la Repubblica
ANKARA – Turkish authorities have released Delilah Procopiusthe 25-year-old Italian stopped last week in Istanbul during an unauthorized feminist march. She announced it in a note on her Twitter profile from the Mor Dayanisma association that she, with her legal services, had filed an appeal against the expulsion order issued for the girl.

On November 25, the Turkish authorities had arrested the young Italian along with 100 activists during a march on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

