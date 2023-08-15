by palermotoday.it – ​​15 seconds ago

The Strait Bridge will be built and will be a godsend for the occupation. Matteo Salvini is sure of it, who has returned to the topic. “It intrigues me that Pd and 5S, which talk about minimum wages, say no to public works such as the bridge” of Messina “which will bring 100,000 jobs” said the…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Bridge over the Strait, Salvini: “It will bring 100,000 jobs” appeared 15 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

