On March 26, parishes in Italy raised donations for the people of Turkey and Syria that were hit by the earthquake on February 6. All the money raised will be sent to Caritas Italy.

(Vatican News Network)Italian churches launched a nationwide fundraiser on March 26 to help the people of Turkey and Syria devastated by the February 6 earthquake. The initiative, initiated by the Italian Bishops’ Conference, is a concrete sign of care and participation, offering material and spiritual needs to those affected by the earthquake and expressing it in prayer.

Archbishop Giuseppe Baturi of Cagliari, secretary general of the Italian Bishops Conference, said in a statement, “We would like to stress that for our faithful it is our life to feel our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. Part of it, that’s important. Opening our hearts allows us to see other nations as our own, and the hopes of others as our own, and it makes us rethink that we open to the world in communion of souls, in Christ realized within”.

All the money raised will be sent to Caritas Italy before April 30. At the same time, tens of millions of people in the earthquake-stricken areas are in a humanitarian emergency. According to Save the Children, displaced families are in desperate need of food, water, sanitation and medical relief since Ramadan began. The devastating quake killed at least 52,000 people and displaced 2.7 million people who are now living in tents or other makeshift shelters. Also, at least 19 people were killed last week when severe flooding hit two quake-hit provinces in Turkey.

