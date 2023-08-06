Home » Jake Paul defeats Nate Diaz in boxing | Sports
Jake Paul defeats Nate Diaz in boxing | Sports

Nate Diaz used to fight Conor McGregor for the title, but now he is clearly out of shape.

In the long-awaited commercial spectacle, the famous YouTuber Jake Paul was better in the end and defeated the former MMA champion Nate Diaz. In Dallas, the fight lasted all ten rounds, and in the end Paul won this match on points. The match in the arena where the Dallas Mavericks play was sold out, and among the many celebrities at the match was Logan Paul, Jake’s brother, who escorted him to the ring.

The entire hall cheered for Nate Diaz, but even numerous whistles directed at the opponent did not help him. From the start, the famous YouTuber started to attack and hit his rival, but Diaz managed to fight back in the second round. In the third round, we finally saw a serious blow from Polo, and from the fifth round it was clear that both fighters were very tired. However, towards the end of the fifth round, Jake Paul managed to almost knock his rival out of the ring with a punch to the chin!

By the end of the fight, Paul looked much fresher, and that was obviously a tactic. The fight was first agreed on in eight rounds, but at the insistence of YouTubers, it was extended and in the end we saw that Diaz was breathing hard and in the end the judges decided that the victory belonged to Jake Poe! Watch how Paul brought Diaz to his knees_:

