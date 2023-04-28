Japan Day 13-14 & 20-21 May 2023 Rome

Double appointment with the JAPAN DAYS in May, it will be a great celebration on the world of Japan with 4 days and two whole weekends to get lost in the atmosphere, sounds and colors of the Rising Sun.

From the classic of bonsai and kimonos to the colorful and fun world of anime and nerd culture, the only real monthly appointment for all #japanlovers.

The splendid and large industrial spaces of the Capannelle Racecourse will be the setting for traditional shows, workshops, entertainment, a fantastic themed food area and the most colorful and eclectic Market Area in the capital.

Lots of unique and unconventional shopping and there will also be many different activities that will complete an experience that will transport you to an unexpected context with an international flavour.

The program of the event

Market

The most eclectic market area of ​​the capital with 130 exhibitors from all over Italy will offer a selection that ranges from the classic Kimono and Bonsai to the colorful and hype pop of nerd and kawaii culture.

Shows

A stage that will host traditional performances such as the tea ceremony, Taiko drumming and kimono dressing, Jpop concerts but also martial arts exhibitions, book presentations and tastings.

Workshop

Workshops for all ages on traditional arts such as origami, calligraphy, ikebana or Zen painting to name a few.

Children’s area

Many activities designed for the little ones including Japanese fishing, vintage video game consoles, face painting and the specialized bookshop of the Osborne publishing house.

FOOD & DRINKS

A real journey on the cuisine of the Rising Sun: street food typical of Japanese matsuri, home food, sushi & poke, ramen & onigiri, Japanese beers and sake shop with the possibility of tastings and courses. Cafeteria with sweets and typical drinks.



“Not only a market but a 360-degree experience of the world of Japan”

All the program and useful info www.mercatinogiapponese.it

JAPAN DAYS FEST.

13-14 & 20-21 Maggio

Location:

Capannelle Racecourse

Via Appia Nuova 1245 Rome

Hours 10.00 – 19.30

Free admission

