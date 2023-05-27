Jelena Radanović left the Urgent Center Fun

The wife of Slobo Radanović was attacked by her ex-husband tonight

Source: Instagram/jeja.radanovic

Immediately after the incident, Jelena’s nurse took her to the Emergency Center, where she spent 3 hours and left a few minutes ago.

Jelena was accompanied by two men, she did not want to answer questions from the media, and she was carrying X-rays in her hand, which showed her injuries, while her leg was wrapped in a bandage.

(WORLD, Telegraf.rs)

