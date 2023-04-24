Jennifer Coolidge will receive a special award at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards – MONDO MODA

Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner, the actress Jennifer Coolidge will be honored with the Comedy Genius Award at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The awards will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar, in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, at 9 pm, on MTV and Pluto TV, on the MTV Pluto TV channel. The presentation will be on behalf of actress Drew Barrymore.

Coolidge becomes the sixth person to receive the coveted award, which honors actors who have made invaluable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre. Her career was reborn when she portrayed Tanya McQuoid in the two seasons of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’. Her performance earned her a 2022 Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, two Critics Choice Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Coolidge also most recently starred in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series The Watcher opposite Naomi Watts, Amazon Prime Video’s romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez, and the Netflix family adventure We Have a Ghost opposite alongside David Harbour. Beloved for her role as “Paulette” in the iconic Legally Blonde franchise opposite Reese Witherspoon, and known for her frequent collaborations with director Christopher Guest on films such as Best In Show (2000), A Mighty Wind (2003) and For Your Consideration (2006), the actress and comedian also made appearances in A Cinderella Story, opposite Hilary Duff, and Promising Young Woman, opposite Carey Mulligan.