Jonny Greenwoodthe guitarist of Radiohead y Smilehas announced a new album with Israeli rock musician Dudu Tassa. The album will be called “Jarak Qaribak” and it will be released on June 9 through World Circuit. The LP’s lead single “Ashufak Shay” features Lebanese vocalist Rashid Al Najjar.

Greenwood y Fee have co-produced this new album, which was mixed by long-time collaborator of Radiohead, Nigel Godrich. The album will feature contributions from the Egyptian singer Ahmed At homePalestinian singer Nour Freteikhthe vocalist of Moroccan Mohssine Salaheddine, Safae Essafi of DubaiIraqi singer Karrar Alsaedi and more.

It should be remembered that Greenwood already collaborated on the album of Fee from 2009, “Basof Mitraglim Le’Hakol”. The Israeli musician, for his part, was the opening act and opened for Radiohead in 2017.

