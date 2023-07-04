Jorge Lendeborg Resigns as Adviser to Dominican Presidential Candidate due to Lack of Coordination

Title: Political Consultant Jorge Lendeborg Resigns from Dominican Presidential Candidate’s Team

Subtitle: Lendeborg cites obstacles and lack of a unified strategy as reasons for his resignation

Santo Domingo – Noted political consultant, Jorge Lendeborg, made headlines on Monday as he announced his resignation from the advisory team of the presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Abel Martínez. Lendeborg cited several obstacles and a lack of a unified strategy as the primary reasons for his departure.

In a written statement, Lendeborg expressed his dissatisfaction with the present circumstances that hindered him from effectively carrying out his duties as an adviser. He criticized the decision-making structure of the campaign, stating, “It is inadmissible to work with a candidate who is his own campaign manager, adviser, strategist.” Lendeborg emphasized that such a setup prevented the campaign from achieving its objective of victory.

Lendeborg further argued that without proper planning, strategy, methods, effective communication, and adequate resources, the project was unable to progress. He emphasized that a cohesive and focused campaign team was essential for success. “The work method does not suit me,” declared Lendeborg, “because a project becomes quite difficult to work with a candidate who wants to be his own campaign manager, strategist, and juggle different plans simultaneously.”

Lendeborg firmly emphasized his belief in the necessity of a unified plan and direction for the campaign, stating, “I understand the right thing to do is work effectively and under a single line, that is, there must be a single plan, and all work in the same direction.” He concluded his statement by stating, “That is why I am not willing to waste my time.”

As news of Lendeborg’s resignation spread, the political landscape in the Dominican Republic is abuzz with speculation on how this development will impact Abel Martínez’s candidacy. The PLD has not yet officially responded to Lendeborg’s departure.

Lendeborg is known for his political expertise and has advised numerous high-profile politicians and campaigns in the past. His decision to step down from his role as an adviser to Abel Martínez is seen by many as a significant blow to the campaign’s leadership and strategic planning.

The resignation has left both supporters and opponents of the presidential candidate questioning the future direction of the campaign. With the upcoming elections approaching, the pressure is on for Abel Martínez and his team to quickly regroup and develop a clear and effective campaign strategy.

Whether Lendeborg’s departure will be seen as a setback or an opportunity for the PLD remains to be seen. The impact of this resignation on the upcoming elections and the overall political landscape in the Dominican Republic is yet to be determined.

Anxiously awaiting an official response from the Abel Martínez campaign, voters and political analysts alike will be closely watching how this latest development shapes the race for the presidency.

