In the first match of the semi-finals of the Italian Cup, Juventus led to compensation against Inter, and then there was a shock for the Turin club and a general fight on the field, after which three footballers were sent off.

Izvor: EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

What a shock for Juventus in the 95th minute!

The players of the “old ladies” had the lead against Inter and it seemed that they would take a one-goal advantage to Milan, and then Bremer did something really stupid, played with his hand in his sixteenth-yard box and deflected a penalty kick, and from the “chalk” it was unmistakable to Romelu Lukaku, for the final 1:1.

Juventus – INTER 1:1 (0:0)

Real chaos followed on the field after the tie. Referee Davide Masa had his hands full as a real fight broke out, so they did red cards were given to Juan Cuadrado on the one hand, and Lukaku and Samir Handanović on the other.

In the replay of last year’s final, when they “nerazuri” celebrated 4:2, both seemed to be hiding tickets for a rematch. There were no goals until the 83rd minute, when Squaring scored for 1:0 and it looked like it would be enough for victory, just like 17 days ago when Juventus was a guest in the championship match celebrated with Filip Kostić’s goal.

TROPHIES Juventus is trying to win a record 15th trophy in the Italian Cup and is convincingly first on the list of winners. Inter wants the ninth cup, as Roma have in second place. See also Because the idea of ​​a "war Eurobond" also revives the BTp

However, the Brazilian is deep in recoverypractically gifted a goal to his rival, when he clumsily reacted to a cross and caught the ball with his hand, after which Lukaku was inexorable.

From this duel, it is worth highlighting the jubilee 450th appearance of Samir Handanović in the Nerazura jersey. which, due to exclusion, will not really remember well. The Slovenian became only the second goalkeeper in the history of Inter with this figure. In first place with 473 matches in his favorite jersey is the legendary one Walter Zenga, former coach of Crvena zvezda.

In the second semi-final on Wednesday at 21:00, Fiorentina will host this year’s most pleasant surprise of the cup competition – the Cremonese team, which has already eliminated Napoli and Roma.

The return matches are scheduled for April 26 and 27, in Milan and Florence, respectively, while the final is scheduled for May 24.

ITALIAN CUP – SEMI-FINALS:

Juventus – Inter 1:1 (0:0)

/Quadrado 83 – Lukaku 90+5 pen/

Wednesday:

Cremonese – Fiorentina (21.00)