The topic of suitability for long distances in low temperatures is one of the crucial aspects when choosing an electric car. The Airways U6 SUV coupé has been optimized to further facilitate the transition to electric mobility, responding in advance to all customer needs.

An electric car is significantly less complicated in the mechanics of its propulsion than a conventional combustion engine. While a petrol or diesel engine requires a number of wear parts, the architecture of an electric motor is much simpler.

Innovative technology to combat range anxiety – Reservations about the new form of propulsion still persist. Especially psychological factors, such as range anxiety, play a leading role. Aiways focuses precisely on these topics and wants to make the transition to electric mobility as easy and relaxed as possible. The U6 SUV Coupé has been improved in many small details to make emission-free everyday life as easy as possible.

Alexander Klose – Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Airways, talks about this new coupe-version SUV with these words: “Anyone who wants to be successful as a manufacturer must not only deal with trends and developments, but also with the real needs of customers. I am therefore particularly pleased that for our new SUV Coupé Aiways U6 we were able to effectively develop our existing MAS platform and enrich it with many details, thus managing to once again significantly improve the electric driving experience and making the transition more easy for many people”.

Marco Saltalamacchia- Executive Vice President & CEO Koelliker, linking up with the speech of his direct colleague, adds: “Our Group’s mission is to offer our customers sustainable mobility solutions, increasingly suited to customer needs, under all points of view. With Aiways we want to continue our commitment to zero-impact mobility, which does not frighten potential buyers, but which makes them aware of the advantages that a choice like this will bring to their daily lives. And the new U6 Coupe Airways U6 SUV represents a significant step forward in this direction.