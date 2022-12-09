The tension between Kosovo and Serbia is once again very high, with fiery declarations by the highest authorities in Belgrade who contest the credibility of Western missions and speak of a situation “on the brink of war”. Just when international diplomacy seemed to have succeeded in reopening talks between the two countries, mutual accusations and transfers of armed units arose.
Wednesday
See also Shen Zhou: The US military is preparing for another war while fighting a half-time war | Ukraine | Combat Strength | Taiwan