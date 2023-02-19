Home World La Plazuela from Granada launch the advance “Péiname Juana”
La Plazuela from Granada launch the advance "Péiname Juana"

La Plazuela from Granada launch the advance “Péiname Juana”

The duo from Granada the small square premieres a new song “Péiname Juana”, preview of the next album “Roneo Funk Club” which will be published next month of April.

“Péiname Juana” is a song with a flamenco funk style. The song tells us about how time flies, about the growth of the small square as a group in its most difficult moments and the effort they have had to make looking back and seeing the evolution of the band. The single is inspired by songs like “Hello Happiness” or “Like Sugar” by the artist chaka khanwhom they have cited among their references.

the small square is a group that mixes traditional flamenco with electronics and synthetic sounds. The song has very minimalist sounds of loops, samples and other unnatural ones but that emphasizes the small and repetitive sounds represented in various projects such as Jungle. Also, the new CD It has two other hits already published as “El Lao De La Pena” or “Relajao Beach”.

