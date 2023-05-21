ladder, subway closed and vehicles diverted

It’s almost time for the free concert of Radio Italia Live 2023, which will be held today, Saturday 20 May, starting at 20.40. Here is all the information about singers who will take the stage, the lineup and also the subways closed and the means diverted for the occasion.

Radio Italia concert: the singers

For the maxi event of free live music, Achille Lauro, the Article 31, Colapesce Dimartino, Elodie, Tiziano Ferro, Lazza, Madame, the Nuclear Tactical Penguins, Eros Ramazzotti and Tananai will be present on stage. Everyone will sing three songs. The duo Luca Bizzarri-Paolo Kessisoglu will lead the evening; while Manola Moslehi will collect the voices of the artists in the backstage and Daniela Cappelletti will intercept the enthusiasm of the spectators directly from the square.

The largest free live music event in Italy will start at 20.40 and can be followed live on Radio Italia solomusicaitaliana, Radio Italia Tv and in audio/video streaming on radioitalia.it. It will also be available on the official Radio Italia apps.

The ladder

Here is tonight’s schedule.

1. Article 31

– A nice trip

– Average Italian

– Tranqi Funky

2. Colapesce Dimartino

– Splash

– The Arab Moon

– Very light music

3. Eros Ramazzotti

– The Last Romantics

– Twin Star

– The best thing

4. Elodie

– OK. Breathe

– Tribal

– Due

5. Nuclear Tactical Penguins

– Coke Zero

– Memories

– Young Wannabes

6. Madame

– The good in the bad

– How strongly I thought of you

– The sea

7. Achilles Lauro

– Mash-up: Rolls Royce/I don’t care/Bam Bam Twist/Sunday

– Fragole feat. Rose Villain

– March 16

8. Tananai

– Casual sex

– Abysmal

– Tango

9. Lazza

– Panic

– Without noise

– Ash

10. Tiziano Ferro

– Sea destination

– Dark nights

– Stadium.

Metro closed and timetables modified

On the occasion of the show, lines M1 and M3 will close later. In particular, the red line (M1) remains in service between Sesto FS and Molino Dorino/Bisceglie. The Molino Dorino-Rho Fieramilano section closes at the usual time. And the yellow one (M3) remains in service on the entire San Donato-Comasina section. Details below.

M1: last departures from the centre

for Rho Fieramilano at 00:13

for Bisceglie at 1:10

for Molino Dorino at 1:20

for Sesto FS at 1:13.

M3: last departures from the centre

for Comasina at 1:10

for San Donato at 1:11.

Lines M2, M4 and M5 close at the usual time. Like every Saturday evening, after the closure of the subways, the replacement buses are in service together with the other night lines. After 11:30 the Duomo station closes. From 11:30 until the end of the service, the M1 and M3 trains will skip the Duomo stop. The station will in fact remain closed to allow the arrival of the public and the concert in the evening.

Atm vehicles: modifications and deviations

Also from 11.30, the trams of lines 2, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 19 will be diverted. All information is available on the site www.atm.it . Details below.

Tram 2

In both directions, detour and skip the stops between Corso Colombo/Cantore and Lanza. It passes through viale Coni Zugna, piazzale Aquileia, viale San Michele del Carso, Conciliazione, via Ariosto, largo Quinto Alpini, via Monti, via Boccaccio, Foro Buonaparte, Cadorna and Cairoli.

Tram 12

It operates between Roserio-Cairoli M1 (via Cusani) and Molise-Missori M3. It does not stop at Cordusio and the Duomo.

Tram 14

It operates on the Lorenteggio-Cantore (Porta Genova M2) and Cimitero Maggiore-Cairoli M1 (via Cusani) sections. It does not pass through corso Genova, via Correnti, via Torino, the Duomo and Cordusio.

Tram 15

He works as usual between Rozzano and Missori. From here it deviates to Piazza Fontana, where it ends. It does not stop at the Duomo.

Tram 16

It operates on the Monte Velino-Missori M3 and San Siro Stadio-piazzale Baracca sections (Corso Vercelli). From here, it turns into via Ariosto, largo Quinto Alpini, via Monti and ends in piazza 6 February.

Tram 19

In both directions, detour and skip the stops between via Bixio/viale Piave and piazza Virgilio. It passes through viale V. Veneto, Repubblica, Turati, via Manzoni, Cordusio, via Cusani, Cairoli, Foro Buonaparte, Cadorna and via Boccaccio.

Concert in Piazza Duomo: the prohibitions imposed by the Municipality

Due to the large influx of people in the square and in the surrounding streets and with the aim of carrying out the event safely and without inconvenience, Palazzo Marino has issued an ordinance which provides – from 8 on Saturday 20 May to 3 on Sunday 21 May – the prohibition to introduce or sell bottles or other glass containers, plastic bottles closed with caps and cans in Piazza Duomo and in the neighboring streets within a radius of 200 metres. Also prohibited is the introduction of selfie sticks, firecrackers, fireworks and the like, sprays with stinging substances.

The ordinance also prohibits the sale and consumption of spirits outside public establishments and itinerant trade (street food). On the other hand, commercial establishments are allowed to sell draft drinks, provided they are in plastic or paper containers, as well as the consumption of spirits and spirits in glass containers inside premises with table service.

Furthermore, from 12 on Saturday 20 to 2 on Sunday 21 May, the transit of any vehicle is prohibited in the following streets: Silvio Pellico, Cattaneo, Mengoni, Orefici, Cantù, Hugo, Turin – in the section between via dell’Unione and Piazza Duomo -, Spadari, Mazzini. The ban does not include vehicles belonging to residents, those who need to reach their garage or hotel (provided they have a reservation) located within the affected area, vehicles used to transport people with disabilities, emergency vehicles, rescue , law enforcement or event organizers with passes. Always at the same times it is also forbidden to park in via Mengoni, Pecorari, Rastrelli, piazza Diaz – in the section between via Rastrelli and Giardino -. Finally, in Piazza Duomo the transit of all vehicles longer than 5 meters is prohibited.







