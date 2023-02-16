American singer, songwriter, model and producer, King’s woolhas wowed his fans with the release of a surprise new single called “A&W”, the second advance track taken from his ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”.

The theme has been co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff and it is already on sale through Interscope Records and available on all the usual streaming platforms. With a duration of seven minutes, the song is divided into two parts –A and W– passing the leading role between the rhythm of the chords of a guitar, synthesizers and his distorted voice, as it evolves hand in hand, in addition to vibrant keyboards and percussion close to the urban genre.

On the album we will meet various guests that Del Rey has already made known. Among them will be Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tammy Genesis y Simple.

This is the second track from Lana Del Rey’s ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”which is out March 24 and is available to pre-order now on CD, cassette, and several exclusive vinyl formats at select retailers and online. www.lanadelrey.com.