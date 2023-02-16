Home World Lana Del Rey surprises with the seven minutes of “A&W”
World

Lana Del Rey surprises with the seven minutes of “A&W”

by admin
Lana Del Rey surprises with the seven minutes of “A&W”

American singer, songwriter, model and producer, King’s woolhas wowed his fans with the release of a surprise new single called “A&W”, the second advance track taken from his ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”.

The theme has been co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff and it is already on sale through Interscope Records and available on all the usual streaming platforms. With a duration of seven minutes, the song is divided into two parts –A and W– passing the leading role between the rhythm of the chords of a guitar, synthesizers and his distorted voice, as it evolves hand in hand, in addition to vibrant keyboards and percussion close to the urban genre.

On the album we will meet various guests that Del Rey has already made known. Among them will be Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tammy Genesis y Simple.

This is the second track from Lana Del Rey’s ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”which is out March 24 and is available to pre-order now on CD, cassette, and several exclusive vinyl formats at select retailers and online. www.lanadelrey.com.

See also  Gas leak in a nuclear plant in Spain: one dead and three injured

You may also like

Polish defense minister: Poland cannot provide fighter jets...

«We will ask you to help us with...

The serious shipwreck of migrants off the coast...

Nikki Haley for US presidency: Former US diplomat...

Lufthansa, computer system failure caused by a railway...

Raquel Welch, the icon who bewitched the world...

Ohio train derailment sparks toxic fears in small...

Xbox February Update Available, Features Carbon Aware and...

Love, grief, and the stories that stay with...

Scotland’s leader Sturgeon unexpectedly resigns: “It’s time to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy