Lecce-Udinese / Appointed the referee for the next championship match

Decided in these last minutes who it will be the director of the next meeting championship. Let’s remember that Udinese will have to face it tomorrow evening against a Lecce looking for very important points for salvation. However, the bianconeri will not arrive at the Via del Mare without objectives given that eighth place (due to the situation concerning the Old Lady) could lead to a European placing. A match that is preparing to be full of tension and consequently an expert referee has been selected and who has already tasted hot environments like the one that will be found tomorrow in Puglia. Let’s not waste any more time and go see the designations of this day.

The race director chosen for the match it will be Marchetti of the Ostia Lido section. As assistants there will be Colarossi and Mondin. The fourth man chosen is Gariglio, while at the Var it will be Valeri’s turn and as his assistant Di Martino. As previously mentioned, a referee was chosen who has been in the top flight of Italian football for some time. There is a lot of expectation on this meeting and as a result errors need to be kept to a minimum. Let’s not waste any more time and go see all of the above between this referee and the two teams that will face each other.

All of the above — Marchetti led the black and whites in am six previous. The last in chronological order was that of last February against Spezia and ended with the result of 2-2. In the other matches we can note another two draws, two defeats and one victory (4-1 against Empoli last season). There's less and less until the match and as a result you can't miss all the news coming from the Bruseschi sports centre. In these hours the coach Andrea Sottil has already decided who will start from the first minute. Here is the starting midfield during the next meeting

