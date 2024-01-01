LG CineBeam HU710PB Qube – Mondoprojos.fr

LG CineBeam HU710PB Qube

LG Electronics will unveil a new CineBeam Qube HU710PB compact DLP 4K XPR projector at the upcoming show Consumer Electronics Show (CES) which will open on January 9, 2024 in Las Vegas.

This new model, whose aesthetics may be off-putting, measures 13.5 cm wide, 8 cm long and 13.5 cm high. It weighs only 1.49 kg and is equipped with a 360-degree rotating handle. All this leads me to believe that it is an auxiliary model and not a main diffuser permanently fixed in a dedicated room.

Little has been revealed at the moment, we just know that its Gamut must cover 154% of the DCI-P3 color space. It uses a Laser source (RGB). Its brightness reaches 500 ANSI lumens. Also note the presence of an eARC compatible HDMI input as well as a USB-C connector. The manufacturer announces that this model is capable of broadcasting a 120-inch diagonal image.

Focusing and keystone correction are motorized and automated. The Qube integrates the brand’s new OS WebOS 6.0 which offers direct access to numerous streaming applications.

We will have to wait for additional announcements from the brand to find out more about the price, full characteristics and the marketing date of this new projector.

