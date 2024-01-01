Home » LG CineBeam HU710PB Qube – Mondoprojos.fr
World

LG CineBeam HU710PB Qube – Mondoprojos.fr

by admin
LG CineBeam HU710PB Qube – Mondoprojos.fr

LG CineBeam HU710PB Qube

LG Electronics will unveil a new CineBeam Qube HU710PB compact DLP 4K XPR projector at the upcoming show Consumer Electronics Show (CES) which will open on January 9, 2024 in Las Vegas.

This new model, whose aesthetics may be off-putting, measures 13.5 cm wide, 8 cm long and 13.5 cm high. It weighs only 1.49 kg and is equipped with a 360-degree rotating handle. All this leads me to believe that it is an auxiliary model and not a main diffuser permanently fixed in a dedicated room.

LG CUBE Cinebeam

Little has been revealed at the moment, we just know that its Gamut must cover 154% of the DCI-P3 color space. It uses a Laser source (RGB). Its brightness reaches 500 ANSI lumens. Also note the presence of an eARC compatible HDMI input as well as a USB-C connector. The manufacturer announces that this model is capable of broadcasting a 120-inch diagonal image.

Focusing and keystone correction are motorized and automated. The Qube integrates the brand’s new OS WebOS 6.0 which offers direct access to numerous streaming applications.

We will have to wait for additional announcements from the brand to find out more about the price, full characteristics and the marketing date of this new projector.

See also  Chico Forti, new letter from Minister Cartabia to the USA

You may also like

The Hamas terrorist group attacked Tel Aviv with...

Japan, 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the west of...

Earthquake in Japan | Info

Tel Aviv welcomes 2024 with rockets launched from...

What food cures a hangover | Magazine

New Year’s Eve in Hong Kong, the fireworks...

Spain celebrates the arrival of the year 2024...

New Year’s Eve Palermo, the fireworks show at...

The Future of Artificial Intelligence: A Look Back...

AIR TRANSPORT On 8 January 2024 the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy