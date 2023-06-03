LIVE Inzaghi second, Brozovic decides

the championship ofInter ends with another victory. At the Olympic stadium ‘Grande Torino’ the nerazzurri beat the Torino with the goal of Brozovic. For the team of Juric blurs the target eighth place. The Nerazzurri of Simone Inzaghialready projected to the highly anticipated finale Of Champions League against the Manchester Citymomentarily climb to second place. Follow the game live.

20:40

Inter second, wait for Lazio

With the victory on the last day of the season, i Inzaghi’s nerazzurri they rise to 72 points, overtaking the Lazio a 71 and engaged tonight against Empoli.

20:24

90+4′ – It’s over, Inter win 1-0

Inzaghi’s Inter closes the championship with another victory and moves momentarily to second place. Eighth place for the dream fades Juric’s Turin. The goal decides in the first half of Brozovic.

20:21

90+2′ – Sanabria wastes

The grenade attacker throws one away great occasionnot arriving on an excellent ball in the area.

20:20

90′ – Torino continues to push

The team does not give up Juricwho continues to besiege the Nerazzurri area to find the equalizer. Only four minutes of recovery left.

20:11

80′ – Palo Inter!

Very close to doubling the nerazzurri: after a counterattack there is an exchange between Dzeko e Lukakuwith the Bosnian who tries the first intention shot and splinters the post of the grenade goal.

20:05

75′ – Assault Turin

Totally grenade leap forwardwho besiege the Nerazzurri area in search of the equalizer.

20:01

71′ – Miracle of Cordaz!

The goalkeeper who has just entered shows off: sanabria he receives the ball in front of goal but finds the extraordinary reaction of Cordaz who chases the ball away.

19:56

66′ – Two more Inter substitutions

They enter Acerbi and Cordazout Sticks and Handanovic.

19:51

60′ – Inter and Turin one step away from goal!

It all happens in seconds. The Nerazzurri try first, with the punishment of Brozovic what a fishing Gagliardini on the far post, very little to the side. The grenades respond, with Karamoh who breaks through in the area and tries the diagonal but finds the great answer of Handanovich.

19:45

55′ – Double Inter substitution

Inside Dzeko and Barella in the place of Lautaro and Calhanoglu. Immediately one good opportunity for the Bosnian, who kicks just wide.

19:43

53′ – Sensational risk from Milinkovic

Incredible what the grenade goalkeeper did, receiving a very easy ball from the defense and wrong stop with the ball rolling towards the goal. Fortunately Milinkovic manages to intervene before a sensational own goal.

19:40

50′ – First yellow card

comes the first yellow of the match: it is for Calhanogluwhich lands Good morning at the edge of the area.

19:35

46′ – The second half begins

The teams return to the field: Turin-Inter starts again.

19:18

45+1′ – The first half ends

The first half of the game ends. Inter ahead thanks to the goal from distance scored by Brozovic.

19:15

43′ – Inter manage the advantage

With just a few minutes left in this first half, the nerazzurri handle the ball waiting for the referee’s whistle.

19:09

37′ – INTER GOAL! Unlock Brozovic

He thinks about it Brozovic to unlock a complicated and blocked game. The Croatian receives the ball from Lukaku and lets go powerful shot from distance which displaces Milinkovic Savic. Nerazzurri ahead.

19:04

32′ – Lukaku tries

The Belgian resists the grenade defense and breaks through in the area kicking diagonally, however, the ball is deflected out.

19:02

30′ – Long ball possession without chances

Neither team try to sinka long ball possession ensues which leads to little emotion.

18:54

22′ – Inter opportunity

They try to build the Nerazzurri: from a corner Dumfries he tries to rebound, the ball slams into Rodriguez and becomes dangerous for Milinkovic-Savic, who still manages to block.

18:52

20′ – Game still blocked

The match on the field, played mainly in midfield, is not unlocked. Neither team manages to make themselves dangerous, as they try to build shares. The best chance of the match so far is for Ricci who from a distance kicks just wide of the goal of Handanovich.

18:42

10′ – Study phase

Little or nothing happens in these first ten minutes of the game, with the teams that they are studying to vice.

18:32

1′ – Turin-Inter begins

The first ball of the match is moved by Juric’s team.

18:28

Barella awarded as best midfielder in Serie A

Before the start of the match Nicholas Barella received the award of best midfielder in Serie A 2022-2023.

18:25

Inter, Farris: “We wanted to field an important attack”. On the final with City…

Interviewed on the microphones of Dazn, the assistant coach of theInter Massimiliano Farris spoke of eleven chosen before the match with Torino: “We wanted to line up a major attack. We fixed the championship, won the Italian Cup“, emphasizes the deputy of Inzaghi who then adds: “Now let’s think about closing the season well and then think about the final“.

18:20

Turin, Vagnati. “Goodbye Juric? I really don’t think so, let’s plan for the future”

The sporting director grenade, David Vagnati, spoke to Dazn’s microphones about the future of Ivan Juric: “Is there a risk that the Croatian coach might say goodbye? I think not, he has a contract and we are already talking about next season. You can never be sure in life, but I think it can stay“.

18:15

Inter, De Vrij: “We want to keep winning”

“We want to keep winning and have these good sensations“. As Stephen DeFreeinterviewed on the microphones of Inter TV before the match against the Torino: “There is the possibility of further improving the standings, so the reasons are there. We want to play a good game. Turin? they have a very good team, they play with intensity and they have strong players. It will be an intense match, which we want to take home“.

18:10

18:05

Turin, Inter is a taboo

The nerazzurri do not lose against the granata in A league from 27 January 2019 (0-1, goal by Izzo at the ‘Grande Torino’); since then, six wins for the Nerazzurri and a draw (1-1, on 13 March 2022).

18:00

Turin, Juric: “Eighth place? It would be unexpected”. And about the untouchables…

Il grenade technician: “If we beat theInter and the best result achieved in the last 30 years“. About the future… (READ EVERYTHING)

17:55

Inter without half measures: only three draws in Serie A

The Nerazzurri are the team that registered minus draws (three) this season of A league; in general, only three teams have finished a 20-team Italian championship in the top four positions, collecting fewer than four draws in the whole tournament: the Milan in 1949/50the Juventus in 2013/14 and the Rome in 2016/17.

17:50

Inter, new sponsor in the Champions League final: Paramount+ on the shirt

Il nerazzurri club announce the deal and launch the new uniform, who will make his debut against Torino. (READ MORE)

17:45

17:35

Turin-Inter, the official formations

TORINO (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Schuurs, Buongiorno, Rodriguez; Singo, Ricci, Ilic, Vojvoda; Miranchuk, Vlasic; Sanabria. All. Juric.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Lukaku, Lautaro. All. Inzaghi

17:30

Turin-Inter, the precedents

Juric grenades remained undefeated in may be (2 wins and 4 draws) of last nine home games against theInter in A leaguehaving lost the previous nine. The first leg match, played at San Siro last 10 September saw the Nerazzurri prevail thanks to the decisive goal by Marcelo Brozóvic all’89’.

‘Grande Torino’ Olympic Stadium – Turin