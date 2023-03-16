Home World Ljupko Petrović took over the Bulgarian Liteks at the age of 76 | Sports
World

Ljupko Petrović took over the Bulgarian Liteks at the age of 76 | Sports

by admin
Ljupko Petrović took over the Bulgarian Liteks at the age of 76 | Sports

The famous expert will soon turn 76, but he is not giving up on football.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Ljupko Petrović finished with the Vietnamese club Tan Hoe, but not with the coaching job.

The famous expert who led Red Star to the European Championship title is the new coach of Bulgarian Liteks, Bulgarian journalist Metodi Shumanov announced.

This will be Petrović’s fourth term on the bench of Liteks, with whom he managed to win the Bulgarian Cup in the 2003/04 season.

This is a total of his 37 coaching jobs in as many as 12 countries around the world. Ljupko Petrović started his coaching career in Osijek, and apart from Croatia he worked in Serbia, Spain, Uruguay, Greece, Austria, the United Arab Emirates, China, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Rwanda and Vietnam.

He will turn 76 on May 15, and only three active coaches in the world are older than him. They are 77-year-old Mircea Lucescu, who manages Dimao Kiev, also 77-year-old Edoardo Reha, who manages Slovenian Gorica, and Portuguese expert Gesualdo Ferreira, who is 76 years old and manages Egyptian Zamalek.

See also  (LIVE!) CREMONESE-ROMA: the probable formations

You may also like

US drone and Russian jet clash, video of...

Yeico X Toni premiere the video clip of...

Faced with North Korean threats, Yoon Suk-yue visits...

Bank crisis, what the Italian ones risk and...

Meta does not renew agreement with Siae, via...

Alizzz on the road

Iran, activist Sepideh Qoliyan arrested again a few...

Frank RIberi compared Dušan Vlahović and Erling Haaland...

Food and environmental education and healthy lifestyles in...

“We’re plastered, but whoever takes the field tomorrow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy