The famous expert will soon turn 76, but he is not giving up on football.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Ljupko Petrović finished with the Vietnamese club Tan Hoe, but not with the coaching job.

The famous expert who led Red Star to the European Championship title is the new coach of Bulgarian Liteks, Bulgarian journalist Metodi Shumanov announced.

This will be Petrović’s fourth term on the bench of Liteks, with whom he managed to win the Bulgarian Cup in the 2003/04 season.

This is a total of his 37 coaching jobs in as many as 12 countries around the world. Ljupko Petrović started his coaching career in Osijek, and apart from Croatia he worked in Serbia, Spain, Uruguay, Greece, Austria, the United Arab Emirates, China, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Rwanda and Vietnam.

He will turn 76 on May 15, and only three active coaches in the world are older than him. They are 77-year-old Mircea Lucescu, who manages Dimao Kiev, also 77-year-old Edoardo Reha, who manages Slovenian Gorica, and Portuguese expert Gesualdo Ferreira, who is 76 years old and manages Egyptian Zamalek.