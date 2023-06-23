Lorelay Fox presents Quiz at VidCon São Paulo – MONDO MODA

VidCon São Paulo has just announced the names that will shake up the program of the nights of the event, which will take place between the 7th, 8th and 9th of July at the São Paulo Expo, on Rodovia dos Imigrantes. Among the stars, Lorelay Foxwhich will feature a quiz on Sunday, July 9 at 6:30 pm.

Drag queen for over 16 years, “Grandma” is a charismatic figure, with a welcoming voice and very politicized. She deals in a delicate and didactic way with controversial subjects that conquer a varied audience. Always believing that reflection and education break the barriers of prejudice.

Lorelay Fox @ disclosure

There’s a podcast on Globoplay and a super lively channel on You Tube with a million followers.

