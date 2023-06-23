Home » Lorelay Fox presents Quiz at VidCon São Paulo – MONDO MODA
World

Lorelay Fox presents Quiz at VidCon São Paulo – MONDO MODA

by admin
Lorelay Fox presents Quiz at VidCon São Paulo – MONDO MODA

Lorelay Fox presents Quiz at VidCon São Paulo – MONDO MODA

VidCon São Paulo has just announced the names that will shake up the program of the nights of the event, which will take place between the 7th, 8th and 9th of July at the São Paulo Expo, on Rodovia dos Imigrantes. Among the stars, Lorelay Foxwhich will feature a quiz on Sunday, July 9 at 6:30 pm.
Drag queen for over 16 years, “Grandma” is a charismatic figure, with a welcoming voice and very politicized. She deals in a delicate and didactic way with controversial subjects that conquer a varied audience. Always believing that reflection and education break the barriers of prejudice.

Lorelay Fox @ disclosure

There’s a podcast on Globoplay and a super lively channel on You Tube with a million followers.
Clique here to buy the ticket.

Like this:

Like Loading…

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

%d bloggers like this:

See also  Usa, a wall of ice in the shape of an iceberg collapses: three injured in the Titanic museum

You may also like

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 24 June...

5 theories about why the submarine imploded |...

Strange vocabulary of the killer boy from Ribnikar...

Weapons manager on the set of the film...

Al Sisi’s Egypt has never seemed as close...

the youtuber of The Borderline investigated for road...

Closed roads, parking lots and roads Here are...

The legendary Buzzcocks will return to our country...

Forerunner’s Relay Paris Olympic Torch Relay Route Announced-News...

‘One state reality’ is now a liberal Zionist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy