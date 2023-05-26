Home » Lots of gorgonzola bacon withdrawn due to risk of listeriosis
World

Lots of gorgonzola bacon withdrawn due to risk of listeriosis

by admin
Lots of gorgonzola bacon withdrawn due to risk of listeriosis

by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 hours ago

Some batches of sweet Gorgonzola dop cheese have been recalled by the supermarkets of the MD chain due to a possible microbiological risk due to the possible presence of the bacterium listeria monocytogenes. This is indicated by three references published on the website of the Ministry of Health concerning the brand produced by the company Igor Srl, in Cameri, in the province of Novara.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Batch of gorgonzola bacon withdrawn due to risk of listeriosis appeared 7 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  PosteMobile increases the monthly costs of some offers from 22 March

You may also like

Marcell Jacobs misses his Diamond League debut in...

Milica Marjanović in a challenging edition | Entertainment

Vladimir Putin in the sights of Ukrainian 007

Heidi Klum hot accident (5), Cecilia Rodriguez banal...

Usa 2024: DeSantis raises 8.2 million in the...

The USA imposed sanctions on Maslov, the head...

Marko Docić scored a goal for Crvena Zvezda...

Iran’s new ballistic missile has a range of...

Feast of Vesak, Palermo capital of Italian Buddhists

Mile Kitić is crying in the pub |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy