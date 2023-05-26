Lots of gorgonzola bacon withdrawn due to risk of listeriosis

by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 hours ago

Some batches of sweet Gorgonzola dop cheese have been recalled by the supermarkets of the MD chain due to a possible microbiological risk due to the possible presence of the bacterium listeria monocytogenes. This is indicated by three references published on the website of the Ministry of Health concerning the brand produced by the company Igor Srl, in Cameri, in the province of Novara.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Batch of gorgonzola bacon withdrawn due to risk of listeriosis appeared 7 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».