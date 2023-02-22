She’s dead Lucia Zagaria, wife of Lino Banfi and mother of the actress Rosanna who this year participated in dancing with the Stars. The woman had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for some time. The announcement was made by the actress with a post on Instagram: “Have a good trip”. She was 85 years old and when she was maiden her name was Lagrasta, when married Zagaria (real name of her husband Pasquale, aka Lino Banfi).

The funeral mass for the death of Lucia Lagrasta it will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday 23 February, at 12, by Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, president emeritus of the Pontifical Council for legislative texts, together with Don Sergio Mercanzin, founder of Ecumenical Russia, in the parish of Sant’Ippolito in Rome. Both are longtime friends of Banfi.

The couple has been married for more than 60 years and have two children, Rosanna actress and Walter, director and producer. In the post on Instagram, her daughter publishes a photo of her mother as a carefree young woman, an ice cream in her hand and the inscription: “Hello mami, now you are like this again. Have a good trip”. Signora Banfi has been ill for a long time and her husband has always been close to her. Health has been one of the actor’s most important concerns in recent years with his daughter Rosanna who had breast cancer from which she recovered and after which she became an advocate for the fight against cancer and his wife with breast cancer syndrome. ‘Alzheimer’s. Precisely for this reason, during the Covid Lino Banfi had become a testimonial of the vaccine and had told us: “I get vaccinated because I would like to be able to make the three generations together: me, my son who is 50 and my nephew who is 18, I would be happy Yes, my wife and I have been vaccinated against the flu for twenty years, by dint of doing it every year, the body has more antibodies. In addition, this year we also had the vaccine against pneumonia because the evil before Covid is pneumonia, as gastritis is to ulcer”.

A symbiotic and profound relationship between Banfi and his wife Lucia which was a real pillar in Banfi’s very dense career. The actor recently said in an interview with Repubblica: “Sixty years together, a whole life. He encouraged me at the beginning, he supported me”.