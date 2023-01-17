The climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained and identified by the German police together with other demonstrators during a protest near the Garzweiler 2 open pit coal mine, about 9 kilometers from Lützerath. Thunberg, who joined protesters on Friday, was seen sitting alone in a police bus after being grabbed by officers, a witness told the agency. Reuters.



Thunberg in the police van (reuters)

A spokesman for the Aachen police, heard by the agency Reutersexplained that “Greta Thunberg, together with a group of activists, had approached the ledge of the open pit mine. She was then stopped and taken with us out of the area deemed dangerous. There we proceeded to identify” .

The activist returned to participate in a protest together with a group of demonstrators near Lützerath, the village that will be demolished to make room for a coal mine. Just two days ago she was forcibly taken away by the police in the same location. Thunberg, along with a group of 60-70 people, sat near the edge of the open-pit Garzweiler lignite mine.

Lützerath, the village that resists the coal industry by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni

09 January 2023



The police surrounded the group and, as reported by the same authorities, the agents again used batons and pepper spray to remove the demonstrators from the area, where it is strictly forbidden to stop. Thunberg took part in the climate protection demonstration that started in Keyenberg near Lützerath.