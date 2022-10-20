“We must preserve the unity of Europeans, financial and political”. French President Emmanuel Macron said this when arriving at the EU summit, underlining that “it is not good for Germany to isolate itself, neither for itself nor for Europe”.

On the measures against high energy proposed by the European Commission “today there is a broad consensus, and it is important that there is unanimity”, highlighted Macron, reporting that he will work with Chancellor Olaf Scholz to “build a path”.

“My desire is always to preserve European unity and also the friendship and alliance between Germany and France”. Macron had already stated at the pre-summit of Renew Europe when asked about the postponement of consultations between the governments of France and Germany. “Since there were ministers who were not available on the German side, we preferred to postpone to prepare the decisions too” but “we work together”, he stressed.

Again the French president: «Everyone at the national level does things. I think it is always better to consult and coordinate. So I think we need Germany and France to strengthen European sovereignty, ”Macron explained, focusing on the postponement of the summit between Paris and Berlin. “I have always considered it my duty to do everything to find the way to an agreement between Germany and France. Which then allow us to build European agreements. I’m at work, but I only see it as a technical referral if I may say so. We have a lot of work ahead of us, ”he added.

The interview with the French president: “There is European solidarity with Germany”

In an interview with Les Echos on Tuesday, Macron said that “we cannot resort to national policies as they create distortions within the European continent. There is a European solidarity of Europe towards Germany – highlighted the tenant of the Elysée – and it is normal that there is a solidarity of Germany towards Europe ».

The problem is that Berlin is not in favor of a European tool similar to the Recovery Fund to respond to the energy crisis. “Unlike the health crisis – the German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said yesterday – we have a problem with supply, but not with demand and our concern is inflation. I therefore see no need for a new European fiscal instrument ”.

Not only that: Berlin is also against the introduction of the gas price cap.