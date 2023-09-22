Home » Major from Bolivarian National Guard Dies in Confrontation at Tocorón Prison
Bolivarian National Guard Major Killed in Tocorón Prison Confrontation

In a recent turn of events, a major from the Bolivarian National Guard lost his life during the ongoing confrontation at Tocorón prison. The deceased soldier has been identified as Víctor Rafael Di Mattia Reyes, who previously held the position of head of the Operational Readiness Division of the Capital district. El Periodiquito reported the tragic incident.

Di Mattia was actively participating in the Cacique Guaicaipuro Liberation operation, which aims to regain control of the Tocorón penitentiary center in the state of Aragua. This operation seeks to dismantle the criminal gangs that operate within the prison premises.

The exact details of the incident remain unclear at this time. However, authorities are expected to thoroughly investigate and provide further information soon.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

