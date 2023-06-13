Malaysia plans to ask Interpol for help in finding talk show actor Jocelyn Chia | Zaobao

Malaysia will seek Interpol’s assistance in locating stand-up comedian Jocelyn Chia in an investigation into her alleged insult to Malaysia by joking about the MH370 crash.

Malaysia Today quoted the “Metropolis Daily” report, Malaysia’s National Police Chief Akrishani said after attending an event in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (June 13) that the police will submit an application to Interpol on Wednesday (14th).

Akrishani said: “The police have finished transcribing Jocelyn Chia’s speech in the talk show clip and submitted a profile application to the Communications and Multimedia Commission on June 7.”

He said that the police are investigating Jocelyn Chia by citing Sections 504 and 505 (c) of the Criminal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act; Sections 504 and 505 (c) of the Criminal Code involve intentional insult, provocation and incitement; Offenses involving improper use of network facilities or network services.

Jocelyn Chia, originally from Singapore, is now a US citizen. Comedy Cellar, a comedy club in Manhattan, New York, recently released a short video of Jocelyn Chia performing in New York, USA on the social media platform TikTok. In the video, she ridiculed Malaysia several times, teasing that Malaysia is still a developing country without the Internet, and even joked about the Malaysia Airlines MH370 crash.

Our country’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, Menon, issued a statement through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last Thursday (8th), expressing shock at the unprovoked offensive remarks made by the talk show actor and apologizing to all Malaysians.

He said that the Singapore government does not tolerate words and deeds that hurt others, and emphasized that the performer is no longer a Singaporean, and her remarks do not represent the views of Singaporeans.