BRUSSELS – The one published today, Wednesday 14 December, on the budget for next year, currently under discussion in the Chambers, is a black and white community opinion. The 2023 Budget is in line with the recommendations of last July, limiting the increase in current spending at the primary level. That said, the European Commission complains that the Meloni government did not engage in tax evasion and the high cost of non-wage labour.

The containment of current expenditure is good

In next year’s budget, “Italy limits the growth of nationally financed primary current expenditure and plans to finance public investments for the green and digital transition and for energy security”, writes the EU executive in its expectation budgetary opinion, in which he emphasizes the need to target measures to support the economy, in particular by encouraging energy saving. At the same time, however, the European Commission believes that “Italy has not yet made progress regarding the structural part of the fiscal recommendations contained in the Council recommendations of July 2022, which among other things required Italy to adopt and properly implement the law of tax reform in order to further reduce taxes on labour and increase the efficiency of the tax system”.

Reject the measures on payments

Furthermore, Brussels always explains, the Meloni government’s budget “includes measures that are not consistent with the structural part of the previous budgetary recommendations, in particular as regards the pension system and tax evasion, also as regards the compulsory use of electronic payments and the legal thresholds for i cash payments». The gaze turns to the Italian debate and the non-mandatory use of digital payments below a certain limit.

Criticisms of the amnesty on fines

More precisely, the measures included in the draft budget which are not in line with the country recommendations concern in particular: «a provision that raises the ceiling for cash transactions from 2,000 to 5,000 euros; a measure equivalent to an amnesty that allows the cancellation of previous tax debts relating to the period 2000-2015 and not exceeding 1,000 euros; and the possibility of refusing electronic payments of less than 60 euros without being sanctioned.

Furthermore, Brussels criticizes «the renewal in 2023, with stricter age criteria, of the schemes early retirement which expired at the end of 2022. The opinion comes at a politically delicate moment in Italy. Some recent choices by the Meloni government that has just taken office have led many observers to criticize the executive for an insufficiently combative attitude towards tax evasion.