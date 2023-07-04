Maren presents her new single “Run, don’t let the lightning break you”

Marenwho earlier this year signed with Universal Publishing as an editorial, it speaks to us in the lyrics of this song about affective responsibility, often scarce in relationships (of our time). Throughout the song, two interlocutors with different points of view are distinguished and who have no intention of reaching an understanding, it is only confusion between the two. The chorus interrupts this incoherent dialogue by summing it up in a clear message: actions have consequences, hence the tone that is closer to being passive-aggressive than a mere advice in the title: “Run, don’t let the lightning strike you.”

The song, written by the Bilbao woman in the metropol studioshas gone through the mixing table of manuel white y John Domínguez who form white palm tree. The Galician duo has polished the song by including beats typical of what we would call now-pop. Throughout the cut, the energy rises until it explodes in a canon of voices that is the icing on this cake in the form of a song.

This new song will be included in the setlist of the tour with which he continues touring the country with his band and in which he alternates acoustic and electric concerts. Tickets for his concerts are already on sale at his web. Although it will soon announce new dates, for now you will be able to see it on Gandía (18-19 August, Festival Mediterránea), Boimorto (25-27 August, Festival de la Luz) and Barcelona (9 September, Festival Mússol).