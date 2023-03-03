The former coach of Partizan revealed who is his choice for president of the Football Association of Serbia.

Source: K1/Printscreen

The Football Association of Serbia will soon have a new president, and two Red Star legends will fight for the position of the first man of the FSS on March 14. Support for Dragan Džajić and Nemanja Vidić comes from various quarters, and Marko Nikolić, the former coach of Partizan, also spoke about the upcoming elections.

The man who led the black and whites to the last championship title, after a big turnaround at the end of the season, supported the former captain of Manchester United in this fight. He is much closer to him in age, probably they look at today’s football in a similar way, so it should not be surprising that Nikolić talked about the reasons for Vidić’s appointment as president of the Football Association of Serbia in the Uranak show on “K1” television.

“Our football pitches are worse than 40 years ago. Football cannot be just the two biggest clubs. The results of the clubs and the national team are extraordinary, that has never really happened, and for the first time in the summer we have two representatives in the Champions League. It is fantastic and sporty is great, but there are things that could be a lot better, because it all has to be every year. The President of the FSS should contribute to this, every screw in the Federation. I’m always for the younger generation when it comes to the president, and for my generation, I’m for Vidić. Why is everything always set up like that for and against? Let’s see who is an expert, who can help, who has ideas. I am in favor of a change for younger forces, to give them a chance, for those in the prime of power. Elders should have an advisory role, not a leadership role. Vidić offered a good team of people from business and sports, he offered the idea of ​​working hard and being honest. I’m not saying the other side doesn’t do that, of course. I spoke with Vidic two months ago and his answers were great for me and I was happy after that conversation. I wish him the best of luck and I think he can bring a lot, even if he fulfills only 50 percent of what he plans.”

The former coach of Partizan, Vojvodina, Rad and several foreign clubs added that there should be no rivalry between the presidential candidates, but that more experienced football workers had to create successors. In his opinion, the former captain of Crvena Zvezda and Manchester United should not get a chance at the position until he is 60 years old!

“It’s not healthy for it to be a rivalry, it’s not that kind of fight. We’ll see. Football is not a matter of life and death as Dule said, but they are also responsible. I would ask a question to Bjeković, Zečević, Tolet Karadžić, Džajić – why didn’t they prepare someone behind them for all these years but always go for new candidacies? When will Nemanja Vidić arrive at the age of 60? He has to get a chance sometime, to enter and start working,” said Marko Nikolić.

