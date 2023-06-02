Maud The Moth kicks off her new Spanish tour today

Maud The Moth premieres a series of concerts for spain that starts today June 1 at La Fábrica de Chocolate de Vigo. In addition to land gallegaswill take her unique music to the south again after several years without being able to visit cities that she is passionate about as Seville, Malaga about are Madrid natal.

The second stop will be the June 2nd in Space Vaina, Betanzos; will also act June 3 and 4 in Coruña and Bueu respectively; he June 6 and 7 will present your project in the halls Cries and Cadavra of Madrid; will go down to Sublima Coffee and discs and Holländer of Sevilla he June 9; Finally, it will go up to the stages of the Spanish coast –Malaga and Algeciras– the days June 10 and 11. You can consult more information about the concerts in this link.

Amaya Lopez-CarromeroSpanish pianist, singer and composer residing in Scotland, is the name that hides under Maud The Moth. This imaginary identity allows him to explore and process vital experiences about identity and uprooting. Stylistically, Amaya’s work draws as much from her classical training as from her background. underground to build eclectic songs, difficult to label. Their live shows make use of loopsdistorted pianos and effects to weave sonic tapestries propelled by an enigmatic and soulful voice.

During the tour, Amaya will perform songs from his released repertoire, as well as new material from his fourth album. In addition, a collaborative album with the Galician dark-ambient duo has just seen the light of day Trajedesaliva. In this project, the artists compose a soundtrack to the life and work of the Spanish and Mexican surrealist painter Varus remedies. See also Open letter to the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein – working world