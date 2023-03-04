Kilian Mbappe doesn’t have a driver’s license, but that’s why he has expensive cars. He now added an expensive Ferrari to his collection.

Source: MN Press/Youtube/Ferrari

Kylian Mbappe is one of the highest paid footballers in the world, and PSG is currently paying him an incredible amount 72.000.000 evra annually. He doesn’t lack money for luxuries, but even so, his latest purchase seems completely pointless. He bought a new Ferrari model for which, according to foreign media, he paid approx 500.000 evra.

It is in question Ferari 488 Track, but it is unclear why the French footballer decided to buy a car when he does not have a driver’s license! He revealed some time ago that due to his football commitments, he never actually managed to pass his driving test, so although he was often photographed with expensive cars, he never drove them.

“That’s one of the downsides of early success. I was unable to do simple things like passing my driving test. For many, passing the driving test was an obligation, but not for me. It’s never a priority for me because I’ve always had my own driver,” Mbappe said. Check out the “beast” he just bought:

This Ferrari is not the only car Mbappe owns. Although he does not have a driver’s license, he keeps a Mercedes Benz GLE coupe, an Audi A6, a Mercedes Benz V class and a Range Rover in his garage, and it is also known that he has a collection of Volkswagen cars. It is possible.