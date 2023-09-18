Media: “Coup d’état in Congo Brazzaville” while the president is in America. Minister denies: “Imaginative fake news”

It would be yet another coup d’etat in Central Africa what various media, including Russian ones, claim is underway Republic of Congo (Congo Brazzaville) while the president Denis Sassou Nguesso is found in the United States. At the moment, however, this is only partial information and needs to be verified, while the local Minister for Communication and Media, Thierry Moungalladenied on Twitter that rebels have taken power in the country: “Imaginative information report ongoing serious events a Brazzaville – he wrote – The government denies this fake news. We reassure public opinion of the tranquility that reigns and invite people to carry out their activities with serenity.”

Previous Article

US oil and gas group Halliburton has continued to export to Russia after announcing a halt to operations

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

