Home » Media: “Coup d’état in Congo Brazzaville” while the president is in America. Minister denies: “Imaginative fake news”
World

Media: “Coup d’état in Congo Brazzaville” while the president is in America. Minister denies: “Imaginative fake news”

by admin
Media: “Coup d’état in Congo Brazzaville” while the president is in America. Minister denies: “Imaginative fake news”

It would be yet another coup d’etat in Central Africa what various media, including Russian ones, claim is underway Republic of Congo (Congo Brazzaville) while the president Denis Sassou Nguesso is found in the United States. At the moment, however, this is only partial information and needs to be verified, while the local Minister for Communication and Media, Thierry Moungalladenied on Twitter that rebels have taken power in the country: “Imaginative information report ongoing serious events a Brazzaville – he wrote – The government denies this fake news. We reassure public opinion of the tranquility that reigns and invite people to carry out their activities with serenity.”

Previous Article

US oil and gas group Halliburton has continued to export to Russia after announcing a halt to operations

See also  Governments of many countries reaffirm their adherence to the one-China principle

You may also like

Kim Jong Un Receives Bulletproof Vests and Drones...

Investigation Launched into the Reasons for Dam Collapse...

Apple’s new iPhone 15, Watch and Airpods Pro...

Luis Abinader assures the situation on the border...

The Twilight Singers will release boxset in October

Serie A, Roma-Empoli 7-0: Dybala scored twice, Lukaku...

It’s time for U.S. church leaders to challenge...

The Battle for Control: Competing Governments in Sudan...

G77+China Summit Calls for New Economic Order and...

Latest news. USA-China: surprise Sullivan-Wang summit in Malta,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy