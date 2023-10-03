Media from 17 Countries Praise Xinjiang’s High-Quality Development and Belt and Road Initiative, Xinhua Reports

Media from 17 countries have recently visited the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in China as part of a training course on the joint construction of the Silk Road Economic Belt. The course, sponsored by the State Council Information Office and undertaken by the Information Office of the People’s Government of Xinjiang, aimed to provide media leaders with an in-depth understanding of Xinjiang’s economic and social development.

During their visit, the media leaders had the opportunity to visit several key sites in Xinjiang, including the Urumqi International Dry Port Area and the China-Europe Railway Express Assembly Center, where they witnessed the region’s prosperous economy. They also explored cultural attractions such as the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar and the Kashgar Ancient City, and were impressed by the cultural diversity and harmony of the region.

Simon Zeizer, economic editor of the German Berliner Zeitung, expressed his astonishment at the lack of poverty and homelessness in Xinjiang, stating that the region’s residents enjoy a good quality of life. Arman bin Ahmed, senior news editor of Malaysia’s New Straits Times, was optimistic about Xinjiang’s economic prospects, believing that the region will become even richer as the Belt and Road initiative progresses.

The media leaders also had the opportunity to immerse themselves in Xinjiang’s rich cultural heritage. They visited the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Museum and the Muqam Art Troupe, where they learned about the traditional culture of the various ethnic groups in Xinjiang. Mohammadreza Norouzpur, vice president of Iran Online News Agency, compared the region’s cultural diversity to a beautiful Persian carpet.

In addition to experiencing the cultural richness of Xinjiang, the media leaders also explored the religious landscape of the region. They visited the Xinjiang Islamic Madrasa and the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar and discussed the protection of religious freedom in Xinjiang. Donovan Ralph Martin, CEO and editor-in-chief of a Canadian news website, emphasized that religious freedom exists in Xinjiang, debunking misconceptions about the region.

With 2021 marking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road initiative, the media leaders were impressed by the achievements of projects such as the China-Europe Railway Express Collection Center and the Kashgar Comprehensive Bonded Zone. Yerzhan Baghdatov, editor-in-chief of Kazakhstan’s “First News” website, expressed his excitement at the prospects of further cooperation between China and Kazakhstan.

Frank Williams, editor of the Belgian “China Square” website, highlighted the popularity of China-Europe freight trains in Belgium and expressed his enthusiasm for the further development of the Belt and Road initiative.

The media leaders also visited Xinjiang’s anti-terrorism and de-radicalization theme exhibition, where they gained an in-depth understanding of Xinjiang’s efforts in countering terrorism and extremism. Mussolini Sinsut Lidasan, columnist of the Philippines’ Davao Sun-Star, called for increased collaboration among countries to combat terrorism and commended China‘s efforts in this field.

Overall, the media leaders from 17 countries praised Xinjiang’s high-quality development in the context of the Belt and Road initiative and acknowledged the region’s economic prosperity, social harmony, cultural diversity, and efforts in countering terrorism. Their visit provided them with a comprehensive and objective understanding of Xinjiang’s economic and social progress.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

