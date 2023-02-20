thrash metal band Megadeth announces the first live streaming event in the Budokan de Tokiohe next february 27 next to Marty Friedman.

This will be Megadeth’s first performance at the Budokan. For those who cannot be in Japan, a streaming event of the full concert produced by Wow y Floats which will be broadcast worldwide at 6:00 pm Japanese time (10:00 Spanish time).

The show will be broadcast to fans around the world so they can watch it at a time that suits them best. From there, the concert will be available to watch on demand for two days. Marty Friedman will join Dave and Megadeth on the Budokan stage. It’s the first time they’ve played together again in 23 years: Marty was Megadeth’s guitarist from 1990 to 2000, touring and playing on five studio albums.

“Marty and I have remained friends for 23 years, since we last played together. Despite that, I listen to his music every night and he is among the best guitarists I have ever heard in my life. (…) Domo arigato, Marty-San!”, explains Dave Mustaine. “I am very, very proud of the great number of triumphs and continued success of the band in my absence. But right now what I feel is an immense joy and a serious amount of adrenaline, I can’t wait to play with Megadeth in this cool place, the Budokan” describes Marty Friedman.

The broadcast will include an exclusive pre-show allowing virtual VIP access to the band when they arrive in Japan, meeting their fans and promoting their new album, and ending with the concert at the famous Budokan. The streaming will be available in the following hours: the Live Show at 6pm JST (10:00 Spanish time); he Re-Broadcast #1 at 7pm GMT (20:00 Spanish time); he Re-Broadcast #2 at 8pm EST (2:00 Spanish time); and the Re-Broadcast #3 at 8pm PST (5:00 Spanish time).

It will be available on demand Monday 27 February at 11.30pm PST (8:30 Spanish time) at Wednesday March 1 11.30pm PST (8:30 Spanish time). Tickets give the right to live streaming and a two-day period to watch it on demand. Tickets for the live streaming are already on sale at the following link.

He February 22Universal Music Japan will release a CD+DVD tour edition of “The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!” exclusively for Japanese fans. Last year Megadeth released their sixteenth studio album. “The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!” with enormous public and critical success. He February 26 at 1:00 p.m. (Japanese time) Megadeth will give another gift to Japanese fans with a very special event that will take place inside Shibuya Tower Records store.