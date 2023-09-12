Meho Kodro commented on the defeat of BiH against Iceland | Sport

After losing to Iceland (0:1), Bosnia and Herzegovina practically lost all chances to qualify for the European Championship.

BiH is by losing to Iceland (0:1) practically lost all chances to qualify for the European Championship, which will be held in Germany next year.

The “dragons” looked pale in Reykjavík, and the few chances they created they failed to realize, which was punished in stoppage time, when Alfred Bogason scored for the minimal celebration of the home team.

“The expectations were higher, especially in terms of the result. We expected a difficult game, but it seemed to me that it was not so difficult in the first half. The Icelanders did not press or have a strong defensive intensity, which we expected. We lacked the last pass , and in the second half we had some chances that we didn’t take. In the end, we opened up, went for the win and what happened happened.” said BiH coach Meho Kodro after the match.

Although he points out that his team wanted to win, the barren game without distinct opportunities did not bring anything concrete in front of Iceland’s goal.

“The game was maybe slower than I expected, but from the very beginning we wanted to win. We had dominance in the middle of the field, we easily reached the last 30 meters and we could have threatened their goal more, but that final pass was missing. In the second in the half, we even got to the last pass, but the execution was lacking. We had three or four chances to score a goal before they scored it.”



It is now clear that BiH will have a hard time reaching second place through the qualifications, where Slovakia is now with 13 points. BiH has six. This means that all forces will probably be directed towards the League of Nations barrage.

“We’ll see what happens next. I’m still under the impression of this match. We’ll try to analyze and see what we’ll do in the next period. Things get complicated, but while we have the slightest chance, we’ll try to do our best. If it doesn’t work out in the qualifiers, we’ll turn around barrage”, concluded Kodro.

