Meloni: ‘A piece of Italy does everything possible to encourage illegal immigration’

The Italian government’s action to deal with illegal migration is “difficult work, of course, but one that can lead to concrete results, with patience and determination. Of course, everything becomes much more difficult if in the meantime other states work in the diametrically opposite direction, and if even a part of Italy does everything possible to encourage illegal immigration. And I’m not just talking about the ideological left and the circuit that has its own rich interests in reception.” The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, said this on social media (THE MIGRANTS SPECIAL).

Meloni: “Shocked by the Catania sentence”

The Prime Minister then explains that she was “shocked by the sentence of the judge of Catania, who with incredible reasons (“the physical characteristics of the migrant, which the gold miners in Tunisia consider favorable to carrying out their activity”) releases an illegal immigrant, already the recipient of an expulsion order, unilaterally declaring Tunisia an unsafe country (a task that is not the responsibility of the judiciary) and lashing out against the measures of a democratically elected government”. And she adds: “It’s not the first time this has happened”, but “we will continue to defend the borders”. The reference is to the fact that, as you explain Republicjudge Iolanda Apostolico did not validate the arrest of some refugees hosted in the Pozzallo center because the provision “lacks any assessment on an individual basis of the protection needs expressed, as well as the necessity and proportionality of the measure”.

Anm Catania: “We indignantly reject accusations against a colleague”

The Prime Minister’s words immediately aroused the reaction of the magistrates: “The ANM of Catania expresses a firm and rigorous position to protect its colleague Iolanda Apostolico, a respectable person who worked in compliance with the laws, and rejects with disdain the accusations made against her The relationship between executive and judicial power should be based on very different methods”, explains the president of the ANM of Catania Alessandro Rizzo. “What we have read are the wrong words in tone and content and are not in keeping with the relationships between the judiciary and the executive”, Rizzo explains further, referring to the criticisms expressed by Meloni. “The judiciary also examines appeals against provisions of the administrative authority and decides them on the basis of the law”, he adds. “The fact that an issue has political significance is an everyday occurrence. The judiciary often deals with things that have political implications, but this cannot legitimize the belief that there are political motivations behind the judges’ decisions and that the judiciary does politics,” he continues. “If the law provides that certain measures, such as those relating to the restriction of the freedom of individuals, are contestable – he continues – it means that the magistrate is free in his determination to validate them or not. Or do we think that decisions should all be one-way? “. “Pushing such aggressive tones – he concludes – is out of place and distances us from the real problems of justice”.

Schlein: “Meloni stop fueling institutional conflict”

Elly Schlein also spoke on the matter and attacked the prime minister: “Giorgia Meloni, stop fueling the institutional conflict that is damaging the country. Stop looking for an enemy a day to hide their responsibilities. If they look for those responsible for the reception disaster let’s look in the mirror: it’s the right that writes clearly unconstitutional laws and then takes it out on the judges who do their job.” The secretary of the Democratic Party then adds: “It is the right that has signed all the laws that have produced this chaos, like the Bossi-Fini law which fuels the irregularity, it is always the right that has never opposed the Dublin regulation, leaving the loneliest Italy, to ally itself with Poland and Hungary who don’t want to know about solidarity”.

Catania, judges free migrants. Interior Ministry will appeal

