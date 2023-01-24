Caught between Russia’s growing influence and China‘s economic penetration, the Western Balkans they risk becoming a new area of ​​friction between Europe and the powers of the East. The challenge for Brussels is to complete the enlargement process. “We cannot allow this strategic quadrant for our continent to remain outside the common European home for long and this is the reason why Italy will continue to fight so that the process of European integration of the Western Balkans is a priority in Europe and continues with more determination”, Prime Minister Meloni said yesterday at the end of the conference “Italy and the Western Balkans: growth and integration”, which was held in…