Meloni meets Prime Minister Sunak on migrants in London

LONDON. «No to fascism Meloni» («Meloni, no to fascism») and No to fascist Meloni («No to the fascist Meloni»). In front of Downing Street on the day of the bialternal meeting with the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, our Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is challenged by a large group of British.

“I am very happy to be here – she added – I am convinced that we can do a good job together”, she had said a few minutes earlier to Prime Minister Sunak, quickly getting out of the car, precisely to avoid disputes. Today, Meloni said, “it is a new beginning in relations between Italy and the United Kingdom”.

«I think there is an excellent job we can do together – underlined our prime minister to the British premier. We have nations that have had strong partnerships for decades, but there is so much more we can do. On many issues we are on the same side: defence, Ukraine. If we don’t fight alongside Ukraine, the law of the strongest will prevail and not the force of the law.”

