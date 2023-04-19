MERCEDES-BENZ / A new Tourismo 17 RHD for Belgian transport operator VDK Autocars – Mobility

Bus tour operator Vandekerckhove Autocars (VDK Autocars) based in the Belgian city of Zwevezele-Wingene has received a brand new Mercedes-Benz Tourismo. The delivery took place in Kobbegem, exactly at the headquarters of Evobus Belgium NV/SA, the Belgian sales company of Daimler Buses.

Frederik Vandekerckhove, 39 years old and one of the youngest managing directors and co-owners of the bus company with 24 employees, is so enthusiastic about his “Starred” buses that he traveled to Kobbegem with 25 bus drivers and tour customers.

The new high-floor touring coach from the German company, a Tourismo 17 RHD taken from VDK Autocars, can accommodate up to a maximum of 54 passengers. In addition to the USB sockets located next to each passenger seat and the refrigerator in the front, the three-axle vehicle is equipped with a roof box. The Tourismo will be used by VDK for tourist excursions, shuttle services for passengers going on a cruise, departing from the port of Zeebrugge, as well as for long journeys longer than 4-5 days.