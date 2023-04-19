Home » MERCEDES-BENZ / A new Tourismo 17 RHD for Belgian transport operator VDK Autocars – Mobility
World

MERCEDES-BENZ / A new Tourismo 17 RHD for Belgian transport operator VDK Autocars – Mobility

by admin
MERCEDES-BENZ / A new Tourismo 17 RHD for Belgian transport operator VDK Autocars – Mobility

Bus tour operator Vandekerckhove Autocars (VDK Autocars) based in the Belgian city of Zwevezele-Wingene has received a brand new Mercedes-Benz Tourismo. The delivery took place in Kobbegem, exactly at the headquarters of Evobus Belgium NV/SA, the Belgian sales company of Daimler Buses.

Frederik Vandekerckhove, 39 years old and one of the youngest managing directors and co-owners of the bus company with 24 employees, is so enthusiastic about his “Starred” buses that he traveled to Kobbegem with 25 bus drivers and tour customers.

The new high-floor touring coach from the German company, a Tourismo 17 RHD taken from VDK Autocars, can accommodate up to a maximum of 54 passengers. In addition to the USB sockets located next to each passenger seat and the refrigerator in the front, the three-axle vehicle is equipped with a roof box. The Tourismo will be used by VDK for tourist excursions, shuttle services for passengers going on a cruise, departing from the port of Zeebrugge, as well as for long journeys longer than 4-5 days.


See also  The handshake between Zelensky and Biden during the surprise meeting in Kiev - Corriere TV

You may also like

Ilary Blasi, who broadsides her ex-husband Totti: she...

Malagasy New Year: the celebration of the harvest...

Novak Djokovic on Serbian tennis | Sports

Tonči Huljić revealed what Petar Grašo is like...

RENAULT / First quarter results: increasingly worldwide sales,...

In Florida it will no longer be possible...

Two teenagers aged 16 and 17 were arrested...

Cancellation of -15 against Juve, postponement for a...

Hungary authorizes the transit of Ukrainian wheat. But...

FEIST, criticizes his album Multitudes (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy