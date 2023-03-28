A nice gesture by the fans of Montenegro at the match against Serbia

Source: Mondo.me/Teodora Orlandić and Mirela Ljumić/MN Press

The fans of the national team of Montenegro displayed a support banner during the match against Serbia Andrija Delibašić (41). The legendary Partizan striker is being treated and recovering from a serious illness, and a message was sent to him from the stadium near Gorica: “Andrija, win one more time”.

Delibašić was a member of the champion generation of Partizan at the beginning of the century, which also played in the Champions League, in which he was the scorer for the black and whites, and then he played for Majorca, Benfica, Braga, AEK, Beira-Mar, Sociedad, Erkules, Rajo Valjecano and he finished his career in Sutjeska in 2015.

He started his coaching career at Partizan in 2016 as an assistant in the professional staff, from 2018 he was an assistant coach at Budućnost, and from 2021 he independently managed Mornar.