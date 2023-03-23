Home World Mike Tyson tried to bite Hasbul’s ear Sports
by admin
Both are famous – one because of his formidable boxing career, the other because of his popularity on social networks.

Izvor: Twitter/hotboxinpodcast/printscreen

You certainly haven’t seen a weirder fight than this one – the legendary boxer Mike Tyson hosted internet sensation Hasbuli Magomedov on the podcast, who had the opportunity to attack the former heavyweight champion. It ended with a few punches, but then Mike decided to act out the move by which he is known even to generations who did not have the opportunity to watch his fights.

Famous the incident in which he bit off part of Ivander Holyfield’s ear this time it didn’t end like that, although it was clear what the legendary boxer was alluding to after defeating Hasbula. He easily lifted the fifteen-kilogram Russian, and took off his hat by which he is recognizable on social networks. Hasbulu is followed by a huge number of people on them, and there are close to eight million followers on Instagram alone. Watch a detail from the show:

By the way, Hasbula Magomedov is a big fan of martial arts and is often on social networks I can see his photos in the company of MMA fighters from Dagestan. He recently visited a UFC event, hangs out with Habib Nurmagomedov, who many consider to be the best of all time, and his posts on Instagram are a real hit. Hasbula is a 20-year-old young man who, due to a hormonal disorder, remained “trapped” in the body of a child, which Mike Tyson used to take him in his arms and simulate biting off his ear.

