Champions fever for Milan. Tomorrow the Rossoneri in London will challenge Antonio Conte’s Tottenham for the return of the round of 16: the rossoneri restart from the 1-0 in the first leg signed by Brahim Diaz who after just seven minutes had decided the match three weeks ago at San Siro.

Pioli’s team arrives in London with the aim of redeeming the last knockout with Fiorentina. Twenty-four hours after the match there are still some doubts for Pioli to resolve. The latest on training from our correspondent in London Daniele Longo.