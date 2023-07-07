Minister of Foreign Affairs Urges Multinational Support Force to Restore Security in Haiti

Title: Dominican Republic Urges Multinational Support Force to Stabilize Haiti, as Security Council Meeting Discusses Initiatives

Subtitle: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic calls for international assistance to pacify Haiti and restore security

New York, USA – The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, Roberto Álvarez, addressed the Security Council of the United Nations Organization (UN) on Thursday, emphasizing the urgent need for a multinational support force to bolster the Haitian national police and bring about long-awaited pacification for the Haitian people. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has also called for this measure as the key to restoring security and creating a stable environment in the country.

In his speech, Minister Álvarez urged UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to continue his efforts towards the formation of the multinational force, expressing disappointment that progress in this regard has not yet been achieved. The minister welcomed Guterres’ recent visit to Haiti on July 1st, highlighting the importance given by the UN to the situation in the country and the commitment of the general secretariat to Council resolutions 2645 (2022) and 2653 (2022).

The Dominican diplomat stressed the country’s support for maintaining the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) while underscoring the necessity for international community support. Although BINUH plays a crucial role in caring for Haiti amidst the current crisis, Minister Álvarez emphasized that it alone cannot provide a comprehensive response to the ongoing situation, given the deterioration of its own security and effectiveness.

Minister Álvarez also commended the impactful work of the Security Council’s Sanctions Committee, whose president Michel Biang recently visited the Dominican Republic to witness firsthand the impact of the Haitian instability on neighboring countries and the associated security costs.

Furthermore, the minister acknowledged the significance of initiatives announced by other governments such as El Salvador, Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, and the United States. He specifically highlighted recent statements made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who endorsed the dispatch of an international force to assist with stabilizing Haiti. Minister Álvarez emphasized the necessity of these initiatives to restore security and democratic governance in Haiti and called for their further implementation.

The efforts of Jamaican Prime Minister HE Andrew Holness, who facilitated inclusive dialogue between Haitian representative organizations with the support of Caricom, and the appointment of the Group of Eminent Persons comprising three former prime ministers, were also appreciated by Minister Álvarez.

Minister Álvarez emphasized that the alarming levels of insecurity in Haiti have led to the closure or limited operations of numerous companies, significantly impacting formal employment rates and the daily lives of the population. The dire consequences of insecurity are particularly evident in the almost three million children requiring humanitarian support, as highlighted by UNICEF and WFP directors after their recent visit to Haiti.

Highlighting the Dominican Republic’s active collaboration in trade, supply, and various logistical and humanitarian aspects, Álvarez expressed hope that the measures discussed in this Council meeting would be effectively implemented within the next ninety days.

Accompanying Minister Álvarez during the Security Council meeting were the Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to the United Nations, José Blanco; the Alternate Permanent Representative Ambassador, Joan Cedano; and the Counselor of the diplomatic mission, Claudia Mansfield.

As Haiti continues to grapple with insecurity and instability, the international community faces mounting pressure to take decisive action and provide the necessary support to restore peace and security in the Caribbean nation.

