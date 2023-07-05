Ministry of Civil Affairs Releases 2023 Legislative Work Plan, Emphasizes Welfare and Social Governance

The General Office of the Ministry of Civil Affairs has recently issued the “2023 Legislative Work Plan of the Ministry of Civil Affairs”, focusing on the active promotion of the legislative amendment process of laws and regulations such as the Social Assistance Law. The plan aims to improve the system of civil affairs laws and regulations and will be introduced within this year.

The legislative work plan emphasizes the need to prioritize urgent needs and scientifically arrange legislative projects. It also highlights the importance of connecting with the annual civil affairs key tasks and serving the party and the country’s major decision-making arrangements.

The plan focuses on improving people’s livelihood and well-being and promoting common prosperity. It aims to improve the protection system and caring service system for the rights and interests of special groups such as the poor, the elderly, children, vagrants and beggars, and the disabled. This includes actively promoting the legislative process of the Social Assistance Law and accelerating the research and formulation of the Law on the Elderly Care Service and the Child Welfare Law. It also seeks to revise regulations related to social assistance, the registration of adopted children, and relief for vagrants and beggars without means of living in cities. Additionally, it plans to study and formulate management measures for mental health and welfare institutions.

The legislative work plan also emphasizes the need to improve the efficiency of social governance. It aims to enhance the social governance system of joint construction, governance, and sharing, as well as improve the registration management of social organizations and the resolution of conflicts and disputes. The plan aims to promote the formulation of social organization registration management regulations and revise the work method of civil affairs complaints. It also intends to formulate the management method of the name of social organization and the annual inspection method of social organization.

The issuance of the “2023 Legislative Work Plan of the Ministry of Civil Affairs” demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving the legislative framework in the civil affairs sector. By prioritizing key areas of concern and focusing on improving people’s lives, the plan aims to promote common prosperity and ensure the rights and well-being of special groups.