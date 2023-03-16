Tomislav went missing on March 14 in Belgrade, and the family is asking for help.

Source: printscreen private archive

Tomislav Mančić (32) he disappeared on Tuesday in Belgrade and since then all trace of him has been lost, the family asks that if you see him, call the police. The relative was last in contact with Tomislav two days ago.

“The last time we heard from him was on Tuesday around 5 pm, and we saw him on Monday. Tomislav lives in Krnjača, he was probably wearing a camouflage vest and black sneakers. He is of large build, large, developed. A bright young man. I’m asking all good people for help,” said the relative and thanked all citizens in advance for their help.

According to him, Tomislav he did not take his mobile phone with him, and his disappearance was reported to the police last night. If you see Tomislav, call the phone number 0601460101 or the police station.

