Home World Missing young man Tomislav Mančić in Belgrade | Info
World

Missing young man Tomislav Mančić in Belgrade | Info

by admin
Missing young man Tomislav Mančić in Belgrade | Info

Tomislav went missing on March 14 in Belgrade, and the family is asking for help.

Source: printscreen private archive

Tomislav Mančić (32) he disappeared on Tuesday in Belgrade and since then all trace of him has been lost, the family asks that if you see him, call the police. The relative was last in contact with Tomislav two days ago.

The last time we heard from him was on Tuesday around 5 pm, and we saw him on Monday. Tomislav lives in Krnjača, he was probably wearing a camouflage vest and black sneakers. He is of large build, large, developed. A bright young man. I’m asking all good people for help,” said the relative and thanked all citizens in advance for their help.

According to him, Tomislav he did not take his mobile phone with him, and his disappearance was reported to the police last night. If you see Tomislav, call the phone number 0601460101 or the police station.

(WORLD/Informer)

See also  Glaciers melt, rare "treasures" appear? American billionaires form a group to go "gold panning"? - Viewpoint · Observation - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Udinese – Saturday’s probable line-up / End of...

The management sim Anno 1800 arrives today on...

Ebroclub unveils the poster for its eleventh edition

the opposition sings «La Marseillaise» in protest –...

Netanyahu is an existential threat to the ‘special...

Britain, government and health unions reach agreement on...

The EU announces a plan to accelerate clean...

Rome 5G, the plan to cover the subway...

Libya, Haftar: missing uranium found

Bice Biagi died at 75, goodbye to Enzo’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy