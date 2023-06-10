Mogadishu, 9 dead in a terrorist attack in a hotel: Al-Shabaab militiamen claim responsibility

Radical Islamists of Al-Shabaab they attacked during the night a hotel located in the south of the Somali capital Mogadishu, killing nine and wounding ten. This is the Pearl Beach Hotel in Lido Beach, a place particularly popular with local authorities. The victims are respectively you are civilians e three agents. The government and various witnesses reported different ones explosions e gunshots during the attack.

The Somali police announced in a statement that all seven terrorists involved in the attack were eliminated during the operation and 84 people rescued. The terrorist action was claimed by Al-Shabaab, a group of militiamen linked to al-Qaeda which, despite being undergoing a major government counteroffensive which began last year, still remains capable of hitting government, military and commercial targets. In fact, only last month the group led an attack on Ugandan peacekeepers 130 km from Mogadishu killing 54 soldiers.