Home » Mortal Kombat 1 shows us the new characters Smoke and Rain in a trailer
World

Mortal Kombat 1 shows us the new characters Smoke and Rain in a trailer

by admin
Mortal Kombat 1 shows us the new characters Smoke and Rain in a trailer

Warner Bros. today announced two new characters joining the roster of Mortal Kombat 1, Smoke e Rainreleasing a new trailer in which they appear as we are shown the efforts of Scorpion and Sub-Zero to fulfill the aims of the Lin Kuei.

Smoke he is another member of the ancient warrior clan with a particular proficiency in stealth and practical magic. Deeply bonded to Scorpion and Sub-Zero, Smoke has made the clan’s mission his own and joins the brothers of the Lin Kuei to defend the Earthrealm. Rain instead he is the high mage of the Outworld, who has honed his skill with aquatic magic to a lethal weapon. He now he hopes to discover the most powerful and darkest spells of the Kingdom.

In the video you can also see the new fighters Kameo Sektor, Cyrax, Frost and Scorpionwhich provide a wide variety of moves and support capabilities in battles.

We leave you to the movie: good vision.

MX Video – Mortal Kombat 1

See also  some citizens violate the ban – VIDEO

You may also like

“Celebrations for the hundredth anniversary of the death...

Mega Artesanal 2023 in August – MONDO MODA

Barbi Recanati returns to Madrid with her new...

Udinese – The Bianconeri don’t come to terms...

Prigožin sa perikama | Info

Extreme Heatwave Hits Mexico, Taking a Toll on...

Indi in a bikini from 14 years ago...

Mancuso trains with his new teammates (VIDEO)

the offensive against the Russians- Corriere TV

INFRASTRUCTURE Inauguration of the Braila bridge in Romania:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy