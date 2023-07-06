Mortal Kombat 1 shows us the new characters Smoke and Rain in a trailer

Warner Bros. today announced two new characters joining the roster of Mortal Kombat 1, Smoke e Rainreleasing a new trailer in which they appear as we are shown the efforts of Scorpion and Sub-Zero to fulfill the aims of the Lin Kuei.

Smoke he is another member of the ancient warrior clan with a particular proficiency in stealth and practical magic. Deeply bonded to Scorpion and Sub-Zero, Smoke has made the clan’s mission his own and joins the brothers of the Lin Kuei to defend the Earthrealm. Rain instead he is the high mage of the Outworld, who has honed his skill with aquatic magic to a lethal weapon. He now he hopes to discover the most powerful and darkest spells of the Kingdom.

In the video you can also see the new fighters Kameo Sektor, Cyrax, Frost and Scorpionwhich provide a wide variety of moves and support capabilities in battles.

We leave you to the movie: good vision.

MX Video – Mortal Kombat 1

